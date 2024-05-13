Would Colgate transfer Braeden Smith be a good fit at Gonzaga? 'I like this possibility'
The Gonzaga men's basketball team has added significant depth this offseason - and they might not be done.
Colgate guard Braeden Smith, one of the top remaining players in the college basketball transfer portal, is reportedly visiting Gonzaga "in the next week" according to multiple reports.
Smith just finished his sophomore season at Colgate, leading the Raiders to a 25-10 record, a Patriot League championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. Smitth was named the Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He shot 31.1% from the 3-point line on 4.8 attempts per game.
Dan Dickau had a chance to evaluate Smith when he was a high school star at Seattle Prep, and he liked what he saw.
"I like this possibility, this option, for both Braeden Smith and Gonzaga," Dickau said about Smith possibly transferring to the Zags. "I had a chance to watch him a number of times play AAU with Seattle Rotary. I liked him then simply because he is high level IQ ... and he's skilled."
"One of the reasons maybe he was overlooked by higher level programs during the recruiting process is because he's a little smaller."
On a new episode of Gonzaga Nation, Dickau analyzes Smith's game, offers his thoughts on West Coast Conference expansion and much more.
Watch the full episode on Gonzaga Nation's YouTube channel.
Produced by Christian Pedersen.