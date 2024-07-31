G5 Football Daily

5 AAC Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Joe Londergan

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) reacts after tackling USC Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) for a safety in the fourth quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Five of the 75 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy on Tuesday come from the American Athletic Conference. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. That group of five from the AAC is listed below.

OG Gabe Blair - North Texas

DT Brandon Brown - UTSA

OG Zane Herring - South Florida

OG Xavier Hill - Memphis

DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane

2017 marked the last and only time that an AAC lineman won the award with Houston's Ed Oliver.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce the 2024 Outland Trophy semifinalists on November 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on December 12, 2024

Joe Londergan

