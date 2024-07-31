5 AAC Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List
Five of the 75 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy on Tuesday come from the American Athletic Conference. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. That group of five from the AAC is listed below.
RELATED: Navy Football: Riley Riethman Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
OG Gabe Blair - North Texas
DT Brandon Brown - UTSA
OG Zane Herring - South Florida
OG Xavier Hill - Memphis
DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Best 2025 NFL Draft Prospects in the Group of Five
2017 marked the last and only time that an AAC lineman won the award with Houston's Ed Oliver.
The Football Writers Association of America will announce the 2024 Outland Trophy semifinalists on November 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on December 12, 2024