5 G5 Coaches Added To Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch Wist For 2024
The American Heart Association’s 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, was announced Wednesday morning. 27 coaches were included on the list, including five from the Group of Five Conferences.
Jamey Chadwell – Liberty Flames
The Flames are once again 5-0 to start the season and sit atop the Conference USA standings after winning the league and reaching the Fiesta Bowl last season.
Spencer Danielson - Boise State Broncos
In his first full season as the Broncos head coach, Danielson has Boise State up to #15 in the country in the AP Poll. Danielson was promoted to the full-time job late in the 2023 season. He has the Broncos off to a 5-1 start with help from Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty.
Jeff Monken – Army Black Knights
Now in his 11th season as Army's head coach, Monken has led the Black Knights to bowl eligibility with a 6-0 record. It's their first 6-0 start since the 1996 season. At #23 in the AP Poll, Monken's team is ranked for the first time since 2020.
Brian Newberry - Navy Midshipmen
In his second year as head coach, the former Navy defensive coordinator has the Midshipmen up to 5-0 and ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019. A win this week will give them their first 6-0 start since 1979.
Bryant Vincent - Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
In his first season at the helm, Vincent has the Warhawks off to their best start since 1987. ULM are 5-1 and 3-0 in the Sun Belt at the halfway point in the season.
The Coach of the Year award winner will be announced Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
