AP POLL: Boise State Climb To #8, Army To #19, UNLV & Memphis Remain in Top 25
Following a weekend of conference championship games in college football, the results of the latest AP Poll were released on Sunday morning.
Back-to-back Mountain West Conference champions Boise State ascend to #8 from #10 this week, following a 21-7 win over UNLV in ther league championship game. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed 32 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Broncos will represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff, maintaining a similar spot in the CFP committee's rankings.
UNLV, ranked #19 last week, fall to #24 following the loss.
From the American Athletic Conference, league champions Army rise from #24 to #19. The Black Knights claimed the title in their first season in the AAC after a 35-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.
The Memphis Tigers were absent from the AAC championship game, but their regular season finale win over Tulane the week prior did enough to keep them at the #25 spot this week.
Other G5 teams receiving votes this week include Sun Belt champions Marshall with eight, MAC champions Ohio with two, Tulane with two, and Louisiana with one.
