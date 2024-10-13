AP POLL: Boise State Football Up To #15, Army & Navy Crack Top 25
Following Week Seven results in college football, the Week Eight AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon.
The Boise State Broncos are up to the #15 ranking this week from #17 following a 28-7 win Hawaii. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty went over the 200-yard rushing yard mark again and scored three total touchdowns.
Meanwhile, both the Army Black Knights (#23) and the Navy Midshipmen (#25) are in the top 25 this week.
Army defeated UAB 44-10 at West Point this weekend to earn their first national ranking since 2020. Jeff Monken's team are 6-0, meaning they are bowl eligible for the first time since 2021. It's their first 6-0 start to a season since 1996.
This marks the first time that Navy has been ranked since the final poll of the 2019 season. The 5-0 Midshipmen were idle this past week and continue their season against Charlotte this Saturday. If they win, Navy will have their first 6-0 start since 1979.
Liberty (2 votes) and UNLV (1 vote) were the only other teams from the Group of Five conferences to receive votes this week.
