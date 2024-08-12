ESPN Names Two AAC Football Teams As Likely Rebound Candidates in 2023
This past week, ESPN college football expert Bill Connelly published a fairly comprehensive list of breakthrough and bounce-back candidates for 2024.
Among the bounce-back candidates were two squads from American Athletic Conference hoping for a better result in the new year: the UAB Blazers and the ECU Pirates. UAB finished 4-8 last season in their first year under Trent Dilfer while the Pirates were 2-10 in Mike Houston's fifth at ECU.
Of the Blazers, Connelly said "[Jacob] Zeno and a vastly experienced line should power another solid offensive performance, and we're very much in 'almost literally can't get worse' territory with the defense."
Of the Pirates, Connelly said "The defense should again be a bright spot, and Houston predictably raided the transfer portal for upgrades throughout the roster...After a rough early schedule, ECU is a projected favorite in five of its last seven games. They should be able to generate some momentum again."
Both teams have a strong chance to open their new schedules 1-0 with matchups against FCS squads. UAB are scheduled to open the season on August 29 against Alcorn State. ECU begin their 2024 campaign on August 30 when they host Norfolk State.