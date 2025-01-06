Every G5 Football Player Headed to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl
The week of February 1, over 100 of college football's best outgoing players will look to add to their NFL resumes at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
These familiar names from the Group of Five conferences will be among those looking to boost their profiles ahead of April's NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 1 at 2:30 PM ET on NFL Network.
Chase Lundt - Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies
- Height: 6'8"
- Weight: 305 pounds
- Four-year starter at right tackle
Rayuan Lane III - Safety, Navy Midshipmen
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 197 pounds
- Career Stats: 244 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, 27 pass deflections, 8 fumbles forced, 3 fumbles recovered
Maxen Hook - Safety, Toledo Rockets
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 203 pounds
- Career Stats: 356 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 7 interceptions, 22 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered
Darius Alexander - Defensive Tackle, Toledo Rockets
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 310 pounds
- Career Stats: 127 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception, 13 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery
Caleb Ransaw - Safety, Tulane Green Wave
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 196 pounds
- Career Stats (3 Years at Troy, 1 Year at Tulane): 115 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 8 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery
Jalen Royals - Wide Receiver, Utah State Aggies
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- Career Stats: 126 completions, 1914 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns,
Upton Stout - Cornerback, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Height: 5'9"
- Weight: 182 pounds
- Career Stats (2 Years at North Texas, 3 Years at WKU): 166 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 6 interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Bilhal Kone - Cornerback, Western Michigan Broncos
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- Career Stats (2 FBS Seasons): 112 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 18 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries
