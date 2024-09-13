FAU Football: Tom Herman On Preparation For First Shula Bowl
As the Florida Atlantic Owls and FIU Panthers make their final preparations for the 22nd edition of the Shula Bowl, the media met with Tom Herman, who is in his second year with the Owls. Herman didn't face FIU last season, FAU's first in the American Athletic Conference.
"I'm pretty up to speed on the rivalry," Herman told the media in Boca Raton. "I think I was when I showed up. Not just because the on-field stuff, but rivalries occur for a lot of different reasons and proximity is usually one of them. I've literally never had a rival that close. I would imagine they're probably staying in their own team hotel and driving up the day of the game. That's a luxury I haven't had. I am looking forward to it next year. We see these guys in recruiting and in everything that we do. They're right down the road. A lot of our players played against their players in high school. Probably a lot of our players were probably recruited by them and vice versa. It has all of the makings of a rivalry, so it doesn't surprise me that it is as intense as it is."
One of the biggest differences for Herman going from week two to week three is the difference in the opposing offense. Herman is going from facing a unique triple-option offense (Army) to a more balanced offense that saw FIU score 52 points on Central Michigan in week two. Herman noted the type of offense they need to be prepared for along with what sophomore quarterback and Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week Keyone Jenkins presents.
"We get to play normal fronts and coverages and not be bound by the uniqueness of the rules that the triple-option presents," said Herman. "It'll be a little bit more like Michigan State, but probably more like our offense in terms of the tempo is going to be something we have to be prepared for. The RPOs and the perimeter screens are some things we need to be prepared for and then the quarterback's legs is something we are going to have to be prepared for."
The Shula Bowl is on Saturday, September 14 at 6:00 pm. Fans can stream the game on ESPN+ or listen on fiusports.com with Steve Goldstein and Kim Bokamper on the call. FIU students can also purchase a ticket which includes a ride and pizza to the game for $5.