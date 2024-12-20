Myrtle Beach Bowl - UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina: How To Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place at Spring Brooks Stadium, the home of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. This game marks the first meeting between the two teams and their debut appearances in this bowl. Since its creation in 2020, the Myrtle Beach Bowl has reached its fifth year.
Here’s what to know about this matchup:
UTSA (6-6, 4-4 AAC) v. Coastal Carolina (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference)
Date: Monday, December 23rd
Time: 10 AM CT // 11 AM ET
Location: Spring Brooks Stadium - Conway, South Carolina
TV: ESPN
Radio: ESPN Radio
Betting Line: UTSA -8.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
UTSA's Journey:
Under head coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA enters the game after an intense season filled with ups and downs. Despite early struggles, the Roadrunners gained momentum late in the year, highlighted by a historic upset over No. 25 Memphis, the first ranked win in program history. Following their first-ever bowl victory in 2023 with a 35-17 win over Marshall, UTSA is focused on achieving back-to-back postseason wins.
Coastal Carolina’s Challenge:
Playing on their home turf, Coastal Carolina aims to take full advantage of the familiar atmosphere at Brooks Stadium. Head coach Tim Beck has guided the Chanticleers through a challenging rebuilding season. Starting quarterback Ethan Vasko will need to rise to the occasion following the transfer of former backup Noah Kim, which has left the team with limited depth and experience at the quarterback position, supported only by two freshmen beneath him on the depth chart.
Vasko has thrown for 2,120 yards this season with 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 54.6 completion percentage.
What’s at Stake:
This game is more than just a bowl matchup. For UTSA, it represents a chance to solidify their reputation as a rising force in college football and build momentum for upcoming seasons. For Coastal Carolina, it’s an opportunity to defend their home turf and prove they can compete at a high level in postseason play, even during a rebuilding year. Both teams are driven by the desire to claim a meaningful victory that could shape the trajectory of their programs.
