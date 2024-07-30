Navy Football: Riley Riethman Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
Each year, the East-West Shrine Bowl provides college football players the opportunity to practice and participate in an all-star game in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Prior to the season, the Shrine Bowl releases a list of 1000 draft eligible players who are good candidates for the game itself.
Riley Riethman of Navy was one of ten punters named in the group.
Riethman, a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference last season, enters the 2024 campaign as Navy’s career leader in punting with an average punt of 44 yards. In 2023, Riethman averaged 44.8 yards per punt.
Navy will begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bucknell at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen posted a 5-7 record in 2023 under head coach Brian Newberry.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.