Outgoing AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Issues Statement on CFP Director Bill Hancock's Retirement
Mike Aresco will formally retire this summer after serving as the commissioner of the American Athletic Conference since the league's formation in 2013. College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock will also be hanging it up soon after first being hired by the organization in 2012.
Aresco issued the following statement on Hancock's retirement this week:
Bill Hancock has been one of the most respected administrators in college athletics for the better part of six decades. Between his work with the Big Eight Conference, the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the Bowl Championship Series and the College Football Playoff, he has provided memorable championship experiences for countless student-athletes and has been at the forefront of many of the signature moments in college sports.- Mike Aresco, outgoing AAC Commissioner
Aside from his outstanding record of leadership and success as an administrator, Bill is a close friend and a wonderful gentleman who treats everyone with kindness and respect. I extend our best wishes to Bill, Nicki and their family for a well-deserved, happy and rewarding retirement.
Aresco's tenure with the AAC saw one team from the conference actually reach the College Football Playoff: Luke Fickell's 2021 Cincinnati Bearcats. They were the only representative from the Group of Five to reach the playoff in the four-team format. The field expands to 12 for the 2024 season with one spot reserved for the committee's highest-ranked G5 conference champion.
AAC teams were also selected to a New Year's Six game seven times in Aresco's time.
Hancock will stay on with the CFP as an adivsor this fall, helping incoming executive director Lt. Gen. Richard Clark of the Air Force Academy to transition into the role. Hancock will officially retire in February 2025 at the conclusion of the college football season.