RECRUITING: Son of Former NFL QB Commits To UAB For 2025
The UAB Blazers received a notable commitment for their 2025 recruiting class this past week via three-star quarterback Jamison Kitna.
Kitna is rated as the #67 QB in the nation and the #51 overall prospect in the state of Ohio for the class of 2025. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons for the Bengals, Seahawks, Lions, and Cowboys.
RELATED: Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 1
Measuring 6'2" and 215 pounds, Kitna appeared in just one game for Lakota East High School outside Cincinnati last season, per his MaxPreps page, completing 17 passes on 30 attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown. He transferred to Ohio from Texas, where he threw for 1958 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022 for Burleson High School.
Kitna chose the Blazers and head coach Trent Dilfer (an NFL contemporary of his father's) over offers from 21 other programs, including Houston, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Texas Tech.
Kitna's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.