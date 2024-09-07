TAKEAWAYS: Tulane Fall to #17 Kansas State At Home 34-27 Amid Final Drive Controversy
Arguably the AAC’s biggest contest of Week Two did not go the way of Jon Sumrall’s Tulane Green Wave. Tulane led 20-10 at the half, but a switch seemed to flip at that point for the visiting #17 Kansas State Wildcats. Chris Klieman's team mounted a comeback that created a final score of 34-27 for the Big 12 group.
Tulane's third quarter performance was bad enough that it made K-State win possible in the end. The Green Wave ran just ten offensive plays in the third quarter, punting twice and allowing two Kansas State scores to bring it to 20-20.
With the score tied at 27-27 with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Darian Mensah fumbled and safety Jack Fabris returned it 60 yards for what would be the winning touchdown.
Here's what else stood out from the thrilling result in New Orleans.
Controversial Offensive PI Call
With 17 seconds remaining and Tulane hoping to finish a drive that had brought them all the way to Kansas State's two-yard line, Mensah appeared to find Yulkeith Brown near the goal liine, wiht the officials signaling a touchdown. However, the play was waived off and Tulane's Dontae Fleming flagged for offensive pass interference. Mensah threw an interception two plays later.
Fleming did get tangled up with a Kansas State defensive back at the line of scrimmage. However, the call and its validity will likely be a subject of conversation throughout the upcoming week.
Mensah Continues To Grow
Tulane's true freshman quarterback held his own, for the most part, in his second college start and his first against an FBS opponent. He exited briefly with an apparent cramp in the second half, but returned to action quickly. Mensah completed 19 passes on 29 attempts for 342 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had a few decent runs, despite finishing with a net total of -9 in that department. The good moments should be encouraging, but in a one-point loss, the two turnovers by Mensah were costly and will be a learning experience.
Sumrall Still Searching For A Power Conference Win
Now in his third season as a head coach, Sumrall is still searching for his first win over a Power Conference opponent. Sumrall’s Troy team actually came up short against Kansas State in 2023 42-13. The Green Wave have another chance to claim a victory in this category next Saturday against #15 Oklahoma.