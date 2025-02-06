TRANSFER PORTAL: Defensive Tackle Dre Butler Makes USF His Fifth College Team
Defensive lineman Dre Butler signed with the South Florida Bulls out of the transfer portal on Wednesday. Butler spent the 2024 season with the Charlotte 49ers, where he compiled 30 tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Charlotte's roster listed Butler as 6'5" and 280 pounds. He prepped at Newton High School in Conyers, Georgia.
USF will be Butler's fourth Division I team after beginning his college career at Independence Community College in Kansas in 2019, where he had a dominant freshman season with 22 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He then spent two seasons at Auburn making 20 tackles with two for a loss and a sack. In 2022, he moved to Liberty, where he had 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks, appearing in 13 games. He then transferred to Michigan State, appearing in only three games in 2023 with nine tackles.
The Bulls hope to have Butler improve a defense that was second-worst in the AAC in yards allowed last season, with 279.2 per game.
