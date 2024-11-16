UTSA Posts 681 Yards of Offense, Keeps Bowl Hopes Alive in North Texas Win
Jeff Traylor's UTSA Roadrunners improved their postseason chances Friday night at the Alamo Dome with a 48-27 win over North Texas. UTSA totaled 681 yards offense, a program record, in a contest where they never trailed.
Roadrunners' running back Robert Henry carried 20 times for 168 yards, a career high, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Owen McCown completed 29 passes on 43 attempts for 379 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. UTSA nearly doubled UNT's time of possession with 39 minutes and 16 seconds. Cornerback Zah Frazier also picked off two passes in the win.
This marks the second straight win for UTSA, who upset a ranked Memphis team last week. Traylor expressed immense pride in his team following this latest win, as the Roadrunners can clinch another bowl game despite a challenging start to the season.
"They have their notes. They are on time. They don't cause problems. It's the greatest testimony to our culture since we've been here, and I've never seen a team overcome what these guys have overcome," Traylor said of his players, postgame. "They battled their butts back, and they got a chance to go to a bowl. I got 28 seniors, the highest I've ever had. We got a chance to get it done here Friday night."
UTSA improves to 5-5 overall this season with a 3-3 record in AAC play. They'll host Temple on Friday, November 22 to wrap up their home schedule. North Texas' loss also brings their record to 5-5. The Mean Green return home to face East Carolina on Saturday, November 23.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
PODCAST: Tulane's Surge, Boise State's Playoff Ranking, and G5 All-Americans
What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State Dropping To #13