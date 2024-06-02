Veteran North Texas Receiver Will Transfer To Ole Miss Football
Wide receiver Jordan Smart ended his time in the transfer portal on Saturday with a commitment to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program for the 2024 season. With nearly four full seasons of game action under his belt already, Smart adds experience to an already strong group at Ole Miss.
Smart had been in the transfer portal since April 17. The 5'10" Round Rock, Texas native will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Over the past two seasons, Smart caught forty passes for 561 yards at North Texas, along with two touchdown catches. He also had one rushing attempt for four yards in 2022. In his time with the Mean Green, Smart started just three games. However, Strong was a solid contributor to UNT's 2022 squad that reached the Conference USA championship game under Seth Littrell. Eric Morris took over the program prior to the 2023 season.
Prior to his time at North Texas, Smart played for UT Permian Basin at the Division II level. In 2021, he had 45 receptions for 587 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ole Miss are coming off of arguably their best season in program history, which saw them reach an 11-2 record and finish at #11 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rebels kick off the 2024 season on August 31 against FCS foe Furman.