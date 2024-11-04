CUSA Football: Eric Rivers and Tre Stewart Named Offensive Player of the Week
MIAMI, FL - On Tuesday, Conference USA announced that FIU wide receiver Eric Rivers and Jacksonville State running back Tre Stewart were named Co-Offensive Players of the Week.
Rivers, who caught 11 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns on Tuesday night agaisnt New Mexico State. Rivers set the program record for most receiving yards in a single game, surpassing T.Y. Hilton, Kris Mitchell and Tyrese Chambers, all of whom were tied for the record.
Stewart ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a win over Liberty. Stewart became the second player in Jax State program history to surpass 200 rushing yards in consecutive games. Stewart currently leads Conference USA with 914 rushing yards and is on pace to break 1,000 rushing yards.
This is also the first time that both players earn Conference USA Player of the Week honors. FIU is currently on a bye week. As for Jax State, they will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, November 9.
