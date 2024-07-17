Fantasy Football: Malachi Corley Listed Among Best Rookie Picks For 2024
With the month of July here, fantasy football players are building their draft strategies for the upcoming season. Every year, players looking to gain an edge look for the most exciting rookies to add to their squads, who their opponents may not be aware of yet.
Pro Football Focus released a list of the top rookies that fantasy players should be picking up this season, specifically in superflex PPR leagues. Former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers standout Malachi Corley, now with the New York Jets, was listed among the best receiver options in the group.
Corley was selected by the Jets in the third round (65th overall pick) in the 2024 NFL Draft. In four seasons at WKU, Corley caught 259 passes for 3035 yards with 29 touchdown catches. He averaged 11.7 yards per catch.
While it's true that Jets' starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed most of last season, New York's passing offense was not one of the NFL's better ones in 2023. They totaled 11 passing touchdowns with 15 interceptions. They accumulated the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL with 3373.
A jump in the team's quality of offensive play will be needed for Corley to realize his potential with New York. A healthy team, including Rodgers, could very well bring that to fruition.
The Jets play their first regular season game on Monday, September 9 at San Francisco.