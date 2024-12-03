FIU Football: 3 Offensive Lineman Enter Transfer Portal
Following the end of the 2024 regular season, FIU offensive linemen Naeer Jackson, John Bock II, and Travis Burke have entered the transfer portal.
Jackson, a redshirt sophomore who measures 6'7" and 319 pounds, started all 12 games in 2023 and in 2024. He saw some action at left guard against Arkansas, UConn and North Texas, but the rest was playing right guard. He hasn't allowed a sack through his 24 career starts.
John Bock II, who measures 6'3," 288 pounds joined FIU in 2022 and was named to the All-CUSA conference freshman team that season. He saw action in all 12 games that season, but started in 11 of them. His sophomore season, Bock was limited to seven starts, swapping between center and guard. He would be later be suspended for a full year after testing positive for a substance banned by the NCAA, making him miss the final five games of the season. He redshirted in 2024, only seeing action in three games.
Travis Burke, who originally transferred over from Gardner-Webb started in ten games at tackle for FIU in 2023. In 2024, he started all 12 games. Burke stands at 6'9," 306 pounds and will have one more year of eligibility remaining.
The FIU offensive line went from allowing 46 sacks in 2023, which was the most in Conference USA to surrendering 17 sacks in 2024, the least in the conference. Neither Jackson nor Bock gave up a sack this season.
