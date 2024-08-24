FIU Football Announces Broadcasting Lineup For 2024 Season
MIAMI, FL - Florida International announced on Friday morning that they would be adding play-by-play broadcaster for the Florida Panthers and Miami Dolphins Steve "Goldy" Goldstein for FIU football games.
Along with Goldstein, Kim Bokamper will serve as his analyst who has also done Miami Dolphins preseason games. Bokamper is also a former player for the Dolphins from 1977-1985 as a linebacker, bringing a former player's perspective to the broadcast.
G5 Football Daily learned following the announcement that Goldstein's first game will be the 2024 home opener, Saturday, September 7 against Central Michigan at the newly renamed Pitbull Stadium.
Goldstein joins a rotating crew of other new and returning broadcast talen.
Last season, Jackson McDonald was catching passes from quarterback Keyone Jenkins and in 2024, McDonald is set to make his broadcasting debut, calling games alongside returning broadcasters AJ Ricketts and Corey Brooks on select radio and television broadcasts.
Another new face will be Zach Letson, who had called FIU baseball and volleyball games and is a Syracuse graduate.
FIU alum, track and field standout and current De LeBatard Show member Billy Gill is set to return as well as an analyst.
Fiusports.com/listen, will be the home of FIU audio broadcasts moving forward. Radio broadcasts will begin 15 minutes prior to kick-off and then the postgame show will be 15 following the game. Each broadcast will then be archived and available to listen to on-demand.