FIU Football: DL Keegan Davis Looks To Lead Panthers Defense In 2025
MIAMI, FL - FIU redshirt senior defensive lineman Keegan Davis is coming off his best season as an FIU Panther. He posted 30 total tackles (12 solo/18 assisted), four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024. He finished second amongst the team in sacks and third in TFLs.
Davis, who has been with the program since 2021, is now playing under his third head coach as a Panther. Heading into what will be his final college season, Davis is expected to be one of the team's leaders in 2025.
"I feel great, man. I think we have a great staff," said Davis. "I think Coach (Willie) Simmons has a phenomenal plan. I wouldn't want to be coached by anybody else... I feel like I've had great leaders before me. I kind of just try to do similar to the same things they've done."
The Panthers defense is coming off a season where they had the fourth-best total defense amongst Conference USA. The pass defense ranked fourth and the rush defense ranked seventh. Davis noted that he beieves the defense is in a good place.
"I think [defensive coordinator] Coach [Jovan] Dewitt has a phenomenal scheme," said Davis. "The difference between now and other years is we know what we got. We're using all guys to our advantage. I think the defensive line is attacking everything. I think all in all, we've opened up the playbook more."
Davis and the Panthers defense will have an opportunity to showcase what they've worked on throughout practice on Saturday, April 5 at FIU's spring game at Pitbull Stadium.