FIU Football: Freshman CB Shamir Sterling Becoming The Talk Of The Town
MIAMI, FL - Through the first couple months of the offseason, freshman cornerback Shamir Sterling has been receiving plenty of positive reviews from coaches.
"They're very patient," said Sterling of his coaches. "If I made a mistake, I always make sure I don't make the same mistake again. I've just been grasping everything and most of the defenses I already did in high school, so nothing new."
A big reason Sterling chose FIU was because of defensive lineman Keegan Davis and linebacker Reggie Peterson, both Port St. Lucie natives.
"I mean, I'm here with the guys so that definitely helped out," said Sterling. "I've gotten to know people that are already here. I get to see how their experiences is and how the season goes."
Sterling has put himself in a situation early on where he can play impactful snaps at the collegiate level as a true-freshman. FIU allowed the most yards per game in CUSA last season at 436.7.
"See the field as a true freshman," Sterling said of his aspirations for the year. "Even get freshman All-American, but really, I'd say just win, just hope to win more. That's the biggest thing."
The Panthers will kick-off their season against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 pm on the Big Ten Network.