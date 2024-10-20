FIU Football: Jojo Evans Making The Most Of Year One in Miami
FIU defensive back Jojo Evans is coming off a game where his 19 total tackles marked the third-highest single game total in program history. Along with that, he forced a fumble in the first quarter of FIU's 30-21 loss to the UTEP Miners.
In Conference USA, Evans is fourth in total and solo tackles, as well as second in passes defended. Along with CJ Christian, FIU's safeties have been at the top of their game this season.
What has made the Kent State transfer such a vital piece for the Panthers in 2024 has been the variety of ways they have found use for him. Primarily, playing Evans up in the box has allowed them to better defend the run, but he has also excelled playing a more traditional safety role dropping back in coverage. The Panthers rank fifth in total defense and first in passing defense in the conference.
"Jojo had an excellent game," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre of Evans' performance against UTEP. "They (UTEP) ran a lot of stretch plays and that type of thing. We had it fit where Jojo could fit on that. We knew he could tackle it well, and he did a good job of making tackles. A lot of Jojo's tackles weren't down the field eight or nine yards. They were three to four at the line of scrimmage tackles. To get him in the fit there was good for us."
For Evans, it doesn't matter where he plays and what packages he's being used in, for him, it's just about helping the team win. "I love it," said Evans. "Whatever the game plan is that week, I just execute. It's a blessing. They got confidence to use me in those situations, run stop and pass game as well."
Evans and the defense will have a tough task against a Sam Houston team that ranks third in rush offense. Stopping the run will be crucial if FIU wants to come out on top.
"Really run heavy team," said Evans. "They love using their tight ends, so that's going to be a challenge. We gotta get in the weight room this week for sure. Nothing we ain't seen yet. We're gonna try to minimize the small things so it could add up because I feel like we got a great defense."
The Panthers and Bearkats will kick-off at 7:30 pm ET from Pitbull Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPNU.
