FIU Football: Keegan Davis' Big Offseason Improvements Leading To Starter Opportunity
MIAMI, FL - Towards the end of the spring season, defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt praised the work defensive lineman Keegan Davis put in throughout the offseason. Davis continues to approach the coaching staff in Week Two of the Panthers' fall camp.
"He's so fun to watch," said Dewitt. "Keegan and I go to each other quite a bit and he's really fun. I got to watch his high school practice and you can see some of the work traits that he gets from being up in that Treasure Coast area. I think a lot of that's transitioned. He's gotten a lot leaner than he did a year ago and his willingness to do whatever it takes for the team to be better is something that I admired. Not a lot of kids have that in today's day and age."
Last season, Davis played in 12 games posting five total tackles, three solo tackles and two assisted tackles. He also recovered a fumble against LA Tech and made two stops in the season finale against Western Kentucky. Through two weeks of fall camp, there isn't a clear depth chart for the defense, but Davis has seen a lot of reps with most of the first-team players alongside Bethune-Cookman transfer Eddie Walls III.
"I think just learning the game better," said Davis, speaking on what has led to his improvement. "I think guys like coach Kenechi Udeze coming in the room and helping me out. I think working on the edge has helped me learn playing with extension better, things like that."
The defense certainly has taken over through the first two weeks of camp. A big reason is due to pressuring the quarterback and forcing rushed passes. Davis notes how rushing together has been a big help.
"We're learning how to rush together," said Davis. "I mean, I don't think like one guy is rushing better than everybody else. I think we're all learning how to rush the quarterback together. I think my personal goal is just keep pushing. "Do as best as I can and do everything that's asked of me and be the best leader I can."