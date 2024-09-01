FIU Football: Mike MacIntyre Notes Communication Issues, Inexperience in Indiana Loss
On Saturday, the FIU Panthers opened the 2024 season against the Indiana Hoosiers, but fell by a final score of 31-7. Following the game, FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre spoke to the media.
"I thought Indiana did some good things," said MacIntyre. "I thought we shot ourselves in the foot a few times which really hurt us. We didn't capitalize on certain opportunities that we had. I saw a lot of good things out of our guys, but we got a lot to improve on, especially in our tackling."
One of the newest additions to college football is the coach-to-player communication system, placed inside the helmets of certain players For FIU, although it has been somewhat beneficial, it hasn't been a perfect go thus far.
"It kept messing up. It kept going in and out all the time on us," MacIntyre noted. "We've been working on it for a while. I don't know why it keeps going in and out, so I don't know if there is something wrong with the system when it comes to different stadiums, but we gotta get that immediately fixed. It's been a problem ever since we got it. We've been working with the people that come in from the company, but it's not working like it should be."
Panthers sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins ended the night completing 20 of 29 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and one interception, showing some room for improvement in his second season.
"Keyone did some really good things," said MacIntyre. "He held the ball too long a couple of times. He'll learn quickly that he'll have to throw it away. He'll keep getting better at that. I thought he did some good things. We had some opportunities to go score, but we made some dumb penalties like after a play and things like that, that we cannot have."
Following the Panthers' one touchdown of the game, which was a seven yard completion to tight end Rocky Beers, he was removed from the game due to a hamstring injury. He ended the night with four receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.
"Rocky played real well," said MacIntyre. "I gotta find out more about the injury. We need Rocky, so hopefully he will be able to comeback next week, but I don't know at this time. He's really improved and he's a really good tight end and good weapon for us. If he can't play, then we'll definetly miss him."