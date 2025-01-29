FIU Football To Hold Signing Day Event At Key Biscayne's Rusty Pelican
MIAMI, FL - On Wednesday, February 5, FIU football is set to host the first signing day event under head coach Willie Simmons. The event will be from 6 PM-10 PM at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne.
The program will present Simmons' first signing class and his first staff at FIU. The "Mix & Mingle" part of the night will be right at the start, beginning from 6-7. The program will go from 7-9.
The general admission ticket to this event will cost $125, including two drink tickets and light snacks and you can hear from Athletic Director Scott Carr and the founders of the The Blueprint Collective, FIU's official NIL collective.
A VIP ticket costs $200 and includes all general admission priorities. However, with VIP, fans will have reserved seating in a premium area at the event and access to a private cocktail area. You will also receive a signed item from one of the players on the Blueprint Collective. You will also have an opportunity to take a photo with Head Coach Willie Simmons and members of the FIU football team.
The link to purchase the tickets can be found on the Blueprint Collective website and the extact location is Key Biscayne, 3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA.
