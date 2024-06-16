FIU Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings for 2024
Following two straight seasons where FIU has gone 4-8, the need to bring in win new players was apparent. In 2024, head coach Mike MacIntyre dipped into the transfer portal and addressed positions of need and brought depth into positions that were already in a strong position.
WR Desna "DJ" Washington - New Mexico Lobos
At 6'5" and 220 pounds, Washington stood out throughout spring camp. Unlike former wideout Kris Mitchell who would beat out corners with his speed, Washington will have the option of using his size to his advantage.. He also becomes a great option in the red zone with the current crop of tight ends that they have. In 2023, Washington hauled in 29 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
TE Antonio Ferguson - East Carolina University
Prior to making his commitment to ECU, tight end Antonio Ferguson recieved an offer from Mike MacIntyre and the FIU Panthers. This time around, he came back home to his home state and will be a big target for Keyone Jenkins. Standing at 6'3," 223 pounds, Ferguson adds size to the tight end room. With three years of eligibility left, he will be around for hopefully a couple years.
LB Eddie Walls III - Bethune-Cookman
In two seasons with Bethune-Cookman, Walls III had 36 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, 21 assistes tackles and three sacks. Last season Walls played in eight games where he posted his best numbers. Standing at 6'4,". 250 pounds, the big linebacker will be an option to replace Donovan Manuel on the starting defense.
LB - Travion Barnes - Georgia Military College
One of the many JUCO transfers that FIU brought in was linebacker Travion Barnes. This past season, Barnes posted 124 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles and four sacks. Standing at 6'1," Barnes will be one of the quicker linebackers in the room and can make an impact right away. He also adds plenty of depth.
WR Nazeviah Burris - Stetson
Burris ended his time at Stetson with 95 receptions for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns. The wideout has already made a strong impression to the staff as he's one of the top standouts this spring. His best season came in 2022 where he caught 46 passes for 618 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, he was named as an honorable mention in the Pioneer League all-conference teams. The season prior, he earned second-team all-conference.