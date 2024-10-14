FIU Linebacker Travion Barnes Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week (again)
MIAMI, FL - For a second week this season, FIU linebacker Travion Barnes was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week. This comes after a performance where he set a career-high in total tackles and sacks.
Against the Liberty Flames, Barnes had 16 total tackles (seven solo/nine assisted), two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Amongst Conference USA, Barnes leads in total/solo tackles and sacks. Amongst the country, Barnes is second in total tackles and fourth in solo tackles.
For FIU, it will mark the third time this season that a player earns Conference USA Player of the Week award. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins won it after his performance against Central Michigan and Barnes has won it for his performance against Louisiana Tech and now Liberty.
The Panthers are currently 2-4 overall, but with a 1-1 conference record. FIU will travel to El Paso for what may be the final time to take on the UTEP Miners who have yet to win a game this season. For the first time since 2018, FIU is favored on the road.
