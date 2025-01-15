Five G5 Football Players Named FWAA Freshman All-Americans
The Football Writers Association of American released their Freshman All-America team on Tuesday, highlighting 32 of the nation's best true freshmen and redshirt freshmen from the 2024 college football season.
From the Group of Five conferences, five players made the list: two from the AAC, and one each from the Sun Belt, Conference USA, and Mountain West. All have transferred to Power Conference programs since the end of the season.
Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Ahmad Hardy was one of two running backs to make the list. His 1,351 yards rushing yards were good for 12th in FBS, with an impressive average of 5.7 yards per carry. Hardy becomes ULM’s first FWAA Freshman All-American. Hardy committed to Missouri via the transfer portal on December 18.
Two G5 players were included along the offensive line. North Texas center Tyler Mercer becomes the Mean Green’s first FWAA Freshman All-American in 20 seasons and just their third ever. Mercer has since transferred to Kansas. From Nevada, Tyson Ruffins became the Wolf Pack's third FWAA Freshman All-American. Ruffins transferred to Cal this cycle.
From Conference USA, Jacksonville State safety Zechariah Poyser first FBS freshman All-American after joining FBS in 2023. In 2024, Poyser made 77 tackles, defended eight passes, and picked off three passes. He has since transferred to Miami.
Kam Shanks earned the nod for UAB after returning two punts for touchdowns and averaging 20.6 yards per return in 2024. Shanks transferred to Arkansas in December.
2024 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:
OFFENSE (14)
QB DJ Lagway, Florida (6-3, 239, Fr., Willis, Texas)
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (6-3, 242, R-Fr., Florence, S.C.)
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM (5-10, 205, Fr., Monticello, Miss.)
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor (6-0, 203, R-Fr., Franklin, Texas)
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 215, Fr., Miami Gardens, Fla.)
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (6-2, 180, Fr., Midlothian, Texas)
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama (6-0, 175, Fr., Mobile, Ala.)
TE Mason Williams, Ohio (6-5, 257, R-Fr., Mogadore, Ohio)
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina (6-3, 300, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas (6-4, 290, Fr., Prosper, Texas)
OL Elijah Paige, USC (6-7, 320, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.)
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada (6-2, 291, R-Fr., Carson, Calif.)
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado (6-5, 285, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina (6-7, 300, Fr., Dillon, S.C.)
DEFENSE (13)
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss (6-1, 315, R-Fr., Moss Point, Miss.)
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma (6-2, 312, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind.)
DL Colin Simmons, Texas (6-3, 245, Fr., Duncanville, Texas)
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (6-6, 248, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson (6-2, 235, Fr., Commerce, Ga.)
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State (6-0, 218, R-Fr., Santa Clarita, Calif.)
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia (6-2, 242, R-Fr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (6-0, 180, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson (6-2, 200, Fr., Tallahassee, Fla.)
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 191, Fr., Round Rock, Texas)
S KJ Bolden, Georgia (6-0, 185, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
S Koi Perich, Minnesota (6-1, 200, Fr., Esko, Minn.)
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State (6-2, 190, R-Fr., Wildwood, Fla.)
SPECIALISTS (5)
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson (6-1, 190, Fr., Cornelius, N.C.)
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa (6-0, 222, Fr., Melbourne, Australia)
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State (5-11, 195, R-Fr., Charleston, S.C.)
PR Kam Shanks, UAB (5-8, 180, R-Fr., Prattville, Ala.)
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville (5-9, 190, Fr., Homestead, Fla.)
