Former FIU Football QB Signs With Green Bay Packers As Wide Receiver
This week, the Green Bay Packers signed former FIU and Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough to their practice squad. McGough, who made the switch to wide receiver this spring, rejoins the organization that released him back in July.
In his time at FIU from 2014 to 2017, McGough completed 805 passes for 9,084 yards and 65 touchdowns. He finished his college career second in the FIU record books for passing yards in a single season, career passing yards, and passing touchdowns in a single season.
McGough made a Gasparilla Bowl appearance with the Panthers in 2017. He led the Panthers to an 8-5 record that season.
With the USFL's Birmingham Stallions, McGough has been a part of to back-to-back league championships in 2022 and 2023. In the 2023 season, he threw for 2,104 yards, 20 touchdowns and ran for 403 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
