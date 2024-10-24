Jacksonville State Offense Erupts in Second Half to Beat Middle Tennessee 42-20
In the second half of Wednesday's bout with Middle Tennessee, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks flipped a switch. The offense scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives to start that half on the way to a 42-20 win for Rich Rodriguez's program.
JSU's Best Rushing Day of the Year
On a day where the Gamecocks finished with 575 yards of offense, the rushing offense was particularly impressive. Seven ball carriers combined for 438 yards, a new season high, on 55 carries.
Quarterback Tyler Huff continued his strong season carrying the ball 18 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Stewart was Jacksonville State’s leading rusher, carrying 21 times for 210 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Andrew Paul also found the end zone twice and carried five times for 47 yards.
Bright Spots For MTSU
It was a disappointing night for MTSU, who fall to 2-6 on the season and now find themselves in a position where they need to win out to reach the postseason. However, Nick Vattiato and the passing game put forth an admirable effort. Vattiato completed 25 passes on 36 attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Omari Kelly and Holden Willis both had over 100 receiving yards, Kelly catching eight balls for 128 and Willis catching six for 109.
CUSA Standings Implications
With this win and Liberty's loss to Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky are the only two CUSA teams with a 3-0 record in conference play. As the final month of the season begins next week, the Gamecocks have positioned themselves nicely.
However, the Gamecocks play Liberty in Lynchburg next Wednesday, October 30. The Gamecocks lost to Liberty in 2023 31-13.
