Liberty Flames Massive Favorites To Win Conference USA on FanDuel
Heading into the 2024 season Liberty are looking to build upon a campaign that took them to the Fiesta Bowl last season, saw them win a CUSA championship, and post a 13-1 overall record.
With a favorable schedule and their main offensive pieces returning in the backfield, some major sportsbooks are basically considering Liberty's second CUSA title a foregone conclusion.
RELATED: Conference USA Football Announces July 23 Date For League's Media Day
On FanDuel, the Flames are heavy favorites to win the league with -165 odds. A $100 bet would net a profit of roughly $60.
Next on the list of CUSA contenders are the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with odds set at +380 for the Hilltoppers to win their first league title since 2016.
RELATED: Bahamas Bowl Returning To ESPN2 This Season After One-Year Hiatus
Liberty are set to open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS opponent Campbell University.
The Conference USA championship game is scheduled for Friday, December 6 at 8 PM ET, with the top team in the league at that point set to host.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.