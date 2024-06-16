Liberty Flames Massive Favorites To Win Conference USA on FanDuel

G5 Football Daily

Nov 25, 2023; El Paso, Texas, USA; No. 22 Liberty Flames running back Quinton Cooley (20) runs the ball against the UTEP Miners defense during the first half at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the 2024 season Liberty are looking to build upon a campaign that took them to the Fiesta Bowl last season, saw them win a CUSA championship, and post a 13-1 overall record.

With a favorable schedule and their main offensive pieces returning in the backfield, some major sportsbooks are basically considering Liberty's second CUSA title a foregone conclusion.

On FanDuel, the Flames are heavy favorites to win the league with -165 odds. A $100 bet would net a profit of roughly $60.

Next on the list of CUSA contenders are the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with odds set at +380 for the Hilltoppers to win their first league title since 2016.

Liberty are set to open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS opponent Campbell University.

The Conference USA championship game is scheduled for Friday, December 6 at 8 PM ET, with the top team in the league at that point set to host.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

