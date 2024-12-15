New Orleans Bowl - Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern: How To Watch, Preview Time/Date, Storylines
The New Orleans Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints this holiday season. The historic venue has hosted the game since 2001, and this year’s matchup promises to be thrilling. Both teams have had strong seasons, with CUSA' s Sam Houston finishing at 9-3 and Georgia Southern at 8-4.
Here’s what to know about this intriguing showdown:
Sam Houston (9-6, 6-2 Conference USA) v. Georgia Southern (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference East)
Date: Thursday, December 19th
Time: 6:00 pm CT//7:00 pm ET
Location: Caesar’s Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: ESPN2
Radio: ESPN Radio
Betting Line: Sam Houston +6.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
This bowl game will be the first time that Sam Houston and Georgia Southern, two teams with impressive seasons, will play each other. Both teams have several players looking to make an impact on the big stage.
Sam Houston's Big Players
Sam Houston will rely on quarterback Hunter Watson, a redshirt junior. Watson has 4.1 yards per carry with seven rushing touchdowns, as well as 11 passing touchdowns. Watson has a prime opportunity to shine, particularly with several players exiting through the transfer portal, including standout safety Caleb Weaver. Weaver's departure could leave a significant gap in the Bobcats' defense, potentially impacting the team’s overall performance.
Running back Jay Ducker has also been a standout, providing stability in the backfield with his explosive running and playmaking ability. Ducker has recorded 719 rushing yards on 148 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He has also scored 7 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Ducker has contributed 110 receiving yards from 15 receptions, though he has yet to find the end zone in the receiving game.
The Eagles' Key Pieces
For Georgia Southern, quarterback JC French has put on a show this season. He has thrown for a total of 2,619 yards and 16 touchdowns, demonstrating his effectiveness as a passer. This includes completing 64.4% of his passes (152 completions on 236 attempts) for 1,531 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions through his first seven games. Additionally, French has added 115 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown on 64 carries, showing some versatility as a dual-threat quarterback.
Marques Watson-Trent will be a key defensive player for the Eagles, recording over 80 tackles and multiple tackles for loss this season. Watson-Trent was named to Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the week after a standout performance against Marshall. His ability to disrupt offensive plays and provide strong coverage in the secondary will be key against Sam Houston’s Watson, who will already be lacking critical offensive players.
New Orleans Bowl: A Critical Victory Opportunity for Both Teams
2024 marks Sam Houston's first-ever bowl game appearance as an FBS program, making it a historic moment for the team. In contrast, Georgia Southern is aiming for their second win in the bowl, having previously triumphed in 2020 with a dominant 38-3 victory over Louisiana Tech.
