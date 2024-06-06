REPORT: Carolina Panthers Signing Former WKU Receiver, UFL Standout Daewood Davis
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are signing former Western Kentucky and Oregon wide receiver Daewood Davis ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp June 11-13.
Davis played three seasons for the Oregon Ducks and two for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in colleges. He played in the UFL this past season for the Memphis Showboats.
As a Hilltopper, Davis was a 2022 Conference USA Honorable Mention after catching 63 passes for 872 yards, with seven touchdowns.
After college, Davis spent the 2023 preseason with the Miami Dolphins, but suffered an injury, leading to him not making the 53-man roster. He then moved on to the UFL, which played its first season in the spring of 2024.
Appearing in all ten games for the Memphis Showboats this season, Davis caught 41 passes for 446 yards with five touchdowns. His touchdown total was tied for second in the league. Memphis finished the regular season with a record of 5-5 for the second consecutive season.
At 6'2" and 195 pounds, Davis has the size to be a contributor for a team like the Panthers, still builiding their offensive identity around former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. If he can stay healthy, he may even get a shot at his first NFL game in 2024.