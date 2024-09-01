TAKEAWAYS: FIU Panthers Offense Unable To Get Much Going At Indiana
The FIU Panthers opened the season up against Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers, but fell by a final score of 31-7 thanks to a big performance by quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
For FIU, the offense was unable to get much going aside from the back half of the second quarter. For the first time under the Mike MacIntyre era, the Panthers will drop a week one game and FIU is now 0-2 against power conference opponents under MacIntyre.
Panthers Offense Struggles
The struggles of the Panthers' offensive line were felt throughout the night. Starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins was sacked four times as a result and the Panthers' rush attack combined for 40 yards.
Jenkins ended the day completing 20 of 28 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He would be replaced by redshirt sophomore Amari Jones towards the end of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' only touchdown of the game came with 48 seconds left in the second quarter on a seven yard completion to tight end Rocky Beers. Beers, who would exit the game after suffering a hamstring injury, ended the day with four receptions for 18 yards and the touchdown.
Overall, the Panthers finished the night with 182 yards of total offense - their fewest since Week Zero of last season.
Defense Impresses On Some Fronts
In the first half of action, the Panthers' defense surrendered 243 yards. In the second half of action, there were improvements, but they still surrendered 171 yards and ten points.
Where the Panthers struggled primarily was against the run, allowing 234 rushing yards with Elijah Green leading the way with 82 rushing yards and one touchdown which he scored at the end of the game.
Leading the way for the Panthers was safety Jojo Evans who posted 11 total tackles (six solo/five assisted). Right behind Evans was safety CJ Christian with nine total tackles (five solo/four assisted).
Newest Panthers Dwight Nunoo and Giovanni Davis had strong performances each. Nunoo posted seven total tackles (five solo/two assisted), two tackles for loss and a sack and Davis had five total tackles (three solo/two assisted).
Linebacker Reggie Peterson struggled in his first game of the season, posting one total tackle. Last season, Peterson had a total of 104 tackles.
What's Next?
The Panthers will now begin a four-game stretch in South Florida, with one in Boca Raton. Before the Shula Bowl, the Panthers will welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas who won their opening contest convincingly over Central Connecticut State. This will mark the Panthers' first game at the newly renamed Pitbull Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM.