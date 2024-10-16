TAKEAWAYS: Middle Tennessee Notch First Conference USA Win of 2024
It was a low-scoring affair on Tuesday night, but the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders would come out on top winning by a final score of 14-5, keeping the Kennesaw State Owls winless in 2024. It would also mark the lowest-scoring game in Conference USA so far this season.
Special Teams Makes The Difference
Although MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly had six receptions for 49 yards, it would be his 61-yard punt return that would put the game on ice. It was Kelly's fourth overall touchdown of the season. It also marked his first career punt return touchdown.
New Quarterbacks For The Owls
The Owls' offense saw a different look at quarterback on Tuesday night, utilizing a two quarterback system. The starter would be Khalib Johnson and subbing in and out was Braden Bohannon.
As a team, the Owls were unable to get the passing game going, throwing for 103 passing yards. Johnson ended the night completing five passes for 52 yards and two interceptions while Bohannon completed five passes for 51 yards.
Run Game Becomes KSU's Silver Lining
Despite failing to win, Kennesaw State was able to find some success running the football. The Owls totaled 131 yards on the ground, led by Qua Ashley who led the team with 80 rushing yards. Behind him was Michael Benefield with 48 rushing yards. Their rushing total was their second-highest of the season.
Going into the game, the Owls had the second-worst rush offense in Conference USA, averaging 96.2 yards per game.
What's Next?
With the win, the Blue Raiders move to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They will take on Jacksonville State on October 23 at 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT. As for the Owls, they remain winless with an 0-6 overall record and 0-2 in conference play. The Owls will welcome the undefeated Liberty Flames on October 23 at 7:00 PM ET.
