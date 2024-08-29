What Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti Has To Say About FIU
MIAMI, FL - Just a day prior to FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre's weekly press conference previewing their week one matchup between the Panthers and Indiana Hoosiers, first year head coach Curt Cignetti spoke about the Panthers, primarily quarterback Keyone Jenkins.
"Coach MacIntyre does a great job, has throughout his entire career," Cignetti told the Indiana media. "Extremely dangerous quarterback. Dual-threat kind of guy who throws the ball well, extends plays, can run and we'll have to do a great job on him."
RELATED: Week 1 - FIU Panthers @ Indiana Hoosiers: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Last season, Jenkins threw for 2,414 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As Cignetti noted, Jenkins can do a lot with his feet, as he ran for six touchdowns.
For the newly-hired Big Ten head coach, he keys in on how the defensive line will need to pressure Jenkins to keep him in the pocket to force bad throws. Luckily for the Hoosiers, the Panthers offensive line struggled last season, giving Indiana the advantage.
"He's an extremely capable passer," said Cignetti. "When he gets out of the pocket, he does a really nice job of extending plays and even though he's a good athlete, he can tuck it and run and gain a lot of yards. He's gonna look to throw first and then does a nice job of finding people when he extends plays. We gotta win up front with our defensive line. We gotta put pressure on him, keeping him in the pocket and not give him much time to throw. We gotta get to him. We need a game from our defensive line."