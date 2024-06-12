DraftKings: South Alabama 6.5-Point Favorites in Week 1 Bout with North Texas
Early non-conference matchups are a great chance to set the tone for the rest of the season. The Sun Belt's South Alabama Jaguars host the American's North Texas Mean Green on August 31 in Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Two programs who are fairly evenly matched and dealing with their own amount of transition should provide a close matchup, as reflected by point spreads at several national sportsbooks.
For example, DraftKings gives South Alabama the slight edge at -6.5, as of early June.
2024 will mark the first matchup between the two schools since 2012, the only previous game against one another. North Texas took that game 24-14.
In 2023, UNT finished with a 5-7 record in the first season under head coach Eric Morris. The Mean Green had seven contests last year that were decided by seven points or less. Three of those were wins.
South Alabama had two games decided by seven points or fewer. Their lone win in that category came against Arkansas State 21-14. Former Houston head coach Major Applewhite is now in his first season as the program's head coach after Kane Wommack resigned to become the defensive coordinator at Alabama.
The August 31 matchup between USA and UNT is set for a 5 PM ET kickoff on ESPN+.
