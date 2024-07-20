FanDuel: Toledo Football's Odds For 2024 MAC Title
Over the last four seasons, a different Mid-American Conference team has won the league's championship game each year. Will that trend continue in 2024? Or, will we see one of the league's recent powers lift the trophy again?
On FanDuel, the Toledo Rockets have the second-best odds to win the MAC title game at +290. Miami (OH) are the favorites at +240. Northern Illinois (+650) and Bowling Green (+700) round out the four teams wiht the best odds, according to the sportsbook.
Toledo's last MAC title came recently, in 2022. They have won the MAC championship game four times in eight appearances since the inception of the game in 1997. They also appeared in the 2023 MAC title game, but were unable to repeat as champions. The Rockets were 11-3 last season.
The Rockets begin their latest campaign on August 29 against FCS foe Duquesne in the Glass Bowl on ESPN+
