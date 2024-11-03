G5 Football Daily

MAC Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024

Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback C.J. Ogbonna (7) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Bowl Eligible:

Toledo Rockets: Toledo picked up their sixth win in Week 10 with a dramatic 29-28 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan. Save for the shortened 2020 COVID season, Toledo have reached bowl eligibility in 14 consecutive seasons.

Not Yet:

Western Michigan Broncos (5-3)

Ohio Bobcats (5-3)

Bowling Green (4-4)

Miami RedHawks (4-4)

Buffalo Bulls (5-4)

Ball State (3-5)

Eastern Michigan (5-4)

Northern Illinois (4-4)

Central Michigan (3-5)

Eliminated:

Akron Zips

Kent State Golden Flashes

