MAC Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024
Bowl Eligible:
Toledo Rockets: Toledo picked up their sixth win in Week 10 with a dramatic 29-28 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan. Save for the shortened 2020 COVID season, Toledo have reached bowl eligibility in 14 consecutive seasons.
Not Yet:
Western Michigan Broncos (5-3)
Ohio Bobcats (5-3)
Bowling Green (4-4)
Miami RedHawks (4-4)
Buffalo Bulls (5-4)
Ball State (3-5)
Eastern Michigan (5-4)
Northern Illinois (4-4)
Central Michigan (3-5)
Eliminated:
Akron Zips
Kent State Golden Flashes
