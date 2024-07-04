RECRUITING: Central Michigan Gets 2026 Commit From DB Jadon Bender
This week, the Central Michigan Chippewas received a commitment from in-state defensive back Jadon Bender. Bender is the first reported commit of the 2026 class for Central Michigan, per 247Sports.
Bender is a rising junior at DeWitt High School. DeWitt is located roughly an hour south of Mount Pleasant, which the Chippewas call home. 247Sports has Bender listed as a 5'10" 150-pound cornerback.
"Ever since I was a little kid and growing up watching college football, I always dreamed about playing at the next level. Now Central Michigan has made that dream come true," Bender wrote on X.
CMU enter their sixth season in 2024 with head coach Jim McElwain at the helm. The 2019 MAC Coach of the Year has a 29-28 record with the Chippewas.