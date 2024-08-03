G5 Football Daily

Top-20 Wisconsin Recruit Commits To Central Michigan For 2025

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Central Michigan Chippewas helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Central Michigan's 2025 recruiting class received a significant boost this week in the form of Nolan Anderson.

A rising junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Anderson announced his commitment to the Chippewas via X. 247Sports rated Anderson as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 84. 247Sports also ranked Anderson as the #17 overall prospect in the state of Wisconsin and the #164 athlete in the nation. He measures in at 5'9" and 180 pounds.

Anderson is now the 11th reported commitment in Central Michigan's 2025 recruiting class.

The combo wide receiver/defensive back chose Central Michigan over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Northern Iowa, and Ohio. Anderson was also offered a spot as a preferred walk-on by two Big Ten programs in the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Anderson's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

