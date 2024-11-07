Wednesday #MACtion Recap: Ohio and Northern Illinois Wins Create Standings Chaos
In Wednesday's MAC football games, fans got one complete blowout and one result that ended up a closer matchup than many anticipated. The Ohio Bobcats earned their bowl eligibility by demolishing Kent State, while Northern Illinois took down Western Michigan to send the league into a four-way tie for first place.
Northern Illinois 42, Western Michigan 28
After failing to gain any offensive traction in the first quarter, NIU took a 21-14 lead into the half. Then in the second half, the Huskies' offense once again exploded for 21 more points in the third quarter and mostly held firm in the second half. NIU also picked off WMU three times in the win, including two in the second half.
Offensively, NIU quarterback Ethan Hampton threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns while freshman running back Telly Johnson Jr. carried 23 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
NIU's win moves them to 5-4 overall this season. Perhaps more importantly in the big picture, WMU's loss is their first in conference play and creates a four-way tie for first place in the league between themselves, Bowling Green, Miami, and Ohio.
Ohio 41, Kent State 0
Ohio scored in just about every way possible on Wednesday night. They tallied one touchdown through the air, two on the ground, two on defense, and two on special teams. They even nailed two field goals in a complete dismantling of a winless Kent State team.
The Bobcats reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season and the third time overall under Tim Albin as they move to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the MAC. Meanwhile for Kent State, a miserable season continues as they fall to 0-9 on the year.
