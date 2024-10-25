#17 Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Rebels: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines, Betting Line
Friday night brings a huge matchup in the Mountain West conference that will affect the College Football Playoff hopes of both participating teams. Spencer Danielson's Boise State Broncos will look to lock up bowl eligibility against Barry Odom's UNLV Rebels. The Rebels defend the run well, but they have not faced back this season quite like the Broncos' Ashton Jeanty.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
#17/#19 Boise State Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) @ UNLV Rebels (6-1, 2-0 Mountain West)
Date: Friday, October 25
Time: 7:30 PM PT // 10:30 PM ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS Sports Network
Betting Line: Cal - 9.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Last Time They Met
The last time that Boise State and UNLV faced off was the 2023 Mountain West Conference Championship game. The Broncos were victorious in that game by a final score of 44-20 in that contest last December. Boise State lead the all-time series with UNLV 9-3.
Ashton Jeanty's Incredible Numbers
Jeanty leads the FBS in rushing yards (1,031), rushing touchdowns (16), yards per rush (10.9), rushing yards per game (206.2), yards after contact (755) and missed tackles forced (50). He is on pace to break Barry Sanders' single season rushing record, if Boise State plays a 14-game schedule. Regardless, Jeanty is leaving his mark this season and seemingly boosting his draft stock every week.
Rebels To Watch
On offense and on punt plays, keep an eye out for UNLV receiver Ricky White. White has 46 catches for 614 yards with nine touchdowns, in addition to blocking three punts this season. Hajj Malik-Williams has ben exceptional at quarterback for the Rebels, completing 70.5 percent of his passes and averaging 6.4 yards per carry. On defense, linebacker Jackson Woodard and safety Jalen Catalon lead a group that is tied for third in FBS with 16 turnovers forced.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 9
PODCAST: Playoff Implications in Navy-Notre Dame & UNLV-Boise State + Coaching Moves
RECRUITING: Boise State Land 2025 Defensive Line Prospect Bol Bol
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.