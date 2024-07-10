2024 Mountain West Media Poll Predicts Boise State Football To Win League Again
As Wednesday marked the beginning of Mountain West Conference, the league's annual media poll was released to the public.
In 2023, Spencer Danielson assumed head coaching duties near the tail end of the season, leading the Broncos to their fifth overall Mountain West championship and their first since 2019.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was also announced as the league's preseason offensive player of the year while defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was named as preseason co-defensive player of the year.
The Broncos finished the 2023 season as the #2 total offense in the Mountain West, averaging 436.1 yards per game. On the defensive side, Boise State finished fifth in the league, allowing 385.1 yards per game. They finished that campaign with an 8-5 overall record, culminating in a loss to UCLA in the Starco Brands LA Bowl.
Boise State's conference opponents this season include Utah State, Hawaii, UNLV, San Diego State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, and Wyoming, in addition to non-conference games against Georgia Southern, Oregon, Washington State, Oregon State, and Portland State.
The Mountain West Championship game is scheduled for December 6 on FOX, and will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in league play.
Danielson's team begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.