2025 NFL Draft Profile: Hawaii QB Brayden Schager
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’3"
Weight: 220 pounds
High School: Highland Park HS
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Brayden Schager enters draft season after capping off a productive career in the Hawaiian Islands—one that solidified his name among some of college football’s most accomplished passers from the University of Hawaii. This elite group includes current head coach Timmy Chang, Colt Brennan, Bryant Moniz, and Cole McDonald, whom Schager surpassed this season to become fourth all-time at UH in career passing yards with 9,096.
Schager's success at Hawaii began early, as he played in six games as a true freshman and started three, including a win over a nationally ranked Fresno State team. His time as a Warrior was marked by both highs and lows—coaching staff turnover after his freshman season, near-misses on bowl eligibility, and the challenges that come with leading a program. Yet, despite these obstacles, Schager remained the team’s leader and starting quarterback while consistently producing at a high level—a testament to both his resilience and overall ability.
STRENGTHS
From the ground up, Brayden Schager plays with polished mechanics, showcasing consistent footwork on his dropbacks and a solid, stable base both in the pocket and when maneuvering through pressure. His quick and powerful release serves as the foundation of his arm strength, allowing him to drive the ball downfield and fit throws into tight windows with precision.
One of the most impressive aspects of Schager’s game is his ability to deliver under pressure, maintaining his mechanics even with defenders closing in. Time and again on film, he keeps a strong base and keeps his eyes downfield rather than dropping his eyes to the rush—a testament to both his toughness and poise within the pocket. Even when unable to fully step into a throw due to collapsing space, Schager demonstrates the ability to adapt, utilizing different arm slots and pure arm talent to get the ball off effectively.
The 2024 season revealed a new dimension to Schager’s game: his athleticism and impact as a runner. Throughout his time at Hawaii, he was never widely regarded as a rushing threat—capable, but not a focal point. However, the 2024 season told a different story. Schager carried the ball 136 times for 259 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs by a significant margin. His most notable performance came against Nevada, where he ran 14 times for 120 yards and four touchdowns—a breakout rushing performance that raised the question of why this side of his game hadn’t been showcased earlier.
As a deep-ball passer, Schager stands among the best in college football in recent years. He effortlessly delivers a variety of downfield throws—whether it’s a high-arcing deep ball, an opposite-hash out route, or a 30-yard frozen rope over the middle of the field, he executes these passes on a consistent basis.
A perfect example of his skillset can be seen at the 1:11 mark of the video linked below. After executing a play-action fake, Schager drops back and immediately feels pressure from his right side. While the pressure is picked up, it still encroaches on his pocket space, forcing him to subtly drift left without panic. Schager locks onto his target—a receiver running a crossing route toward the right side of the end zone, the complete opposite direction of Schager’s pocket movement. With pressure in his face and his momentum carrying him left, Schager fires a touchdown pass from the opposite hash, effortlessly delivering a strike against the grain. This play not only showcases his significant arm talent but also highlights his ability to maneuver in the pocket and deliver under less-than-ideal conditions.
WHAT’S NEXT
On January 19, 2025, Schager participated in the Trillion Tropical Bowl held in Daytona Beach, FL where he played the first two drives of the game, leading his team down the field for a touchdown in the opening drive. Currently Schager is in Fort Myers, FL working out for his pro day and draft training.
