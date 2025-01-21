2025 NFL Draft Profile: Utah State QB Spencer Petras
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’5"
Weight: 230 pounds
High School / Previous School: Marin Catholic / Iowa
Hometown: San Rafael, CA
Spencer Petras, the former Iowa Hawkeye turned Utah State Aggie, is a 2025 NFL Draft prospect with a very high ceiling. A San Rafael, CA native, he starred at Marin Catholic High School, breaking multiple records previously held by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. At Iowa, after redshirting in 2018 and spending time behind veteran Nate Stanley, Petras took over as Iowa's starting quarterback in 2020. His first season as the starter came during the COVID-19-shortened campaign, yet he still led the Hawkeyes to a 6-2 record, throwing for 1,569 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions—earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.
Over the next two seasons, Petras helped guide Iowa to a Big Ten Championship Game appearance and two bowl games. However, his 2022 season ended with a major shoulder injury suffered against Nebraska. After undergoing surgery and facing a long recovery, Petras chose to remain at Iowa for the 2023 season, serving as a “non-student football assistant” for the offense—essentially a graduate assistant role—while rehabbing his arm.
Once healthy, Petras made his way to Logan, Utah, to play for Utah State in 2024. Though the team may not have met overall expectations in 2024 (a season that felt odd from the start with the sudden dismissal of head coach Blake Anderson), Petras was a key catalyst for an Aggies offense that ranked seventh nationally in total offense. He also led the Mountain West in passing yards per game and completions per game, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors.
Having experienced nearly everything college football has to offer—leading a Power Five program, overcoming adversity, and producing in a new environment—Petras enters the NFL Draft with a well-rounded resume. His journey, filled with highs and lows on some of the sport’s biggest stages, should serve him well as he works to prove himself worthy of an NFL roster spot.
STRENGTHS
As previously mentioned, Spencer Petras is a quarterback prospect with a high ceiling and plenty of room for growth. Starting from the ground up, Petras plays with a strong, consistent base, which he maintains while maneuvering in the pocket and progressing through his reads. One of the most evident aspects of his game on tape is how he moves through his progressions. The video linked below provides multiple end-zone angles that showcase his ability to scan the field calmly and efficiently, with his base and lower body staying in sync with his eyes. He consistently works through second and third options deep into progressions, a true veteran trait.
Petras has also demonstrated a high level of accuracy, a skill reflected in his Mountain West-leading completions per game. His ball placement is effective at all levels—short, intermediate, and deep—showcasing his ability to deliver precise throws in various situations.
However, his two most striking qualities are his release and arm strength. His release is tight, polished, quick, and powerful, making it look effortless when the ball leaves his hand. This allows him to fit throws into tight windows and compensate for delays caused by pressure or progressions. The combination of clean mechanics and significant velocity gives insight into why he was a three-year starter at the Power Four level.
Petras is the kind of quarterback who can make "any throw, anywhere on the field." His arm strength is significant, allowing him to deliver deep balls, opposite-hash throws, and frozen-rope passes up to 30 yards with minimal arc.
In the linked video at 1:33, there’s a prime example of this ability. On this play, Petras hits his receiver on a seam route for a touchdown, delivering the ball on a line from the opponent’s 28-yard line to the back shoulder of his receiver one yard deep in the end zone. The pass had zero arc, giving the safety absolutely no time to react. It was a 30-yard throw with no loft, delivered with enough velocity to compensate for his double clutch at the top of his drop, and placed perfectly to neutralize the defense's deep coverage.
WHAT’S NEXT
After the season, Petras received an invitation to the Hula Bowl but was unable to participate due to UCL surgery. He is currently rehabbing in Iowa City, aiming to be ready for his pro day.
