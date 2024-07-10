All 2024 Preseason All-Mountain West Defense Selections
Just hours before Mountain West Media Days began in Las Vegas, the conference released the preseason Mountain West all-conference defensive selections. Each one is listed below.
Defensive Lineman: Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
Last season, Hassanein posted 53 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. His strong season led him to an all-conference first team honor.
Defensive Lineman: Devo Bridges, Fresno State
In 2023, Bridges posted 51 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He made it onto the second team All-Mountain West.
Defensive Lineman: Soane Toia, San Jose State
Toia was named to the all-conference second team in 2023 and ahead of the 2024 season, Toia was named to the Phil Steele Mountain West first team defense. He posted 37 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.
Defensive Lineman: Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming
Bertagnole was named to the second team all-conference after posting 60 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Linebacker: Andrew Simpson, Boise State
In his second season with the Broncos, Simpson had 66 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions. He was named to the All-Mountain West second team and College Football Network Third Team All-America.
Linebacker: Chase Wilson, Colorado State
One of two Colorado State players to make the all defensive team was Chase Wilson who finished the 2023 season with 107 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 63 assisted tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was named to the All-Mountain West second team.
Linebacker: Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
Pollard had a strong 2023 campaign which included 79 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He was named to the Phil Steele Mountain West second team ahead of the season and during the season was named freshman of the week.
Linebacker: Jackson Woodard, UNLV
After spending some time in the SEC, Woodard made the move to the Mountain West were he had 116 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 61 assisted tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception in the 2023 season.
Defensive Back: A'Marion McCoy, Boise State
McCoy posted 31 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions. McCoy was named as a All-Mountain West honorable mention.
Defensive Back: Jack Howell, Colorado State
Howell had 114 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 65 assisted tackles and one interception in 2023. He was named to the All-Mountain West first team last year,
Defensive Back: Cameron Oliver, UNLV
With 53 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackled, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions last season, the hard-hitting ball hawk looks to cfollow up on a phenomenal campaign
Defensive Back: Ike Larsen, Utah State
Larsen was the leader of the Utah State defense in 2023 as he posted 103 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 45 assisted tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. Larsen's success led him to an All-Mountain West first team selection last year.
Punter: James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State
Punt Returner: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV