AP POLL: Boise State Rise To #12, Army to #18 Ahead of Week 11
At the conclusion of Week 10 of the college football season, the AP Poll's top 25 for Week 11 was released on Sunday.
Spencer Danielson's Boise State Broncos move up to #12 from #15 this week, following a 56-24 Friday win over San Diego State. Boise State's only loss this season came against #1 Oregon in Week Two. The Broncos host Nevada this Saturday night on FOX.
Meanwhile, Jeff Monken's 8-0 Army Black Knights move up to #18 from #21 this week. The Black Knights were without starting quarterback Bryson Daily, but still managed to beat rivals Air Force 20-3. Army play at AAC foe North Texas this Saturday on ESPN2.
Other G5 teams receiving votes this week are Tulane (41), UNLV (9), and Louisiana (9).
The first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be released on Tuesday. The highest-ranked G5 conference champion will be included the CFP field at the end of the regular season.
