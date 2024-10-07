AP POLL: Boise State Move Up To #17, UNLV Out, Navy & Army Get Votes
After improving to 4-1 with a 62-30 scoreline against Utah State this past weekend, the Boise State Broncos are once again moving up in the national rankings. Specifically, Boise State are up to #17 in the AP Poll's top 25 ahead of the Week Seven slate.
The Broncos move up four spots after entering the weekend at #21. Ashton Jeanty was once again the Broncos' spark, rushing for three touchdowns and 186 yards. Quarterback Maddux Madsen also threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Boise State's Mountain West Conference counterpart UNLV, who were #25 entering the weekend, exits the AP top 25 this week after an overtime loss to Syracuse.
Outside of the top 25 Navy (43) and Army (33) were the leading vote getters among the Group of Five teams. The service academies sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings with 5-0 records. The Midshipmen and the Black Knights have not both started 5-0 at the same time since World War II.
